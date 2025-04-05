Senior Russian diplomat rebukes Trump's military threats against Iran

TEHRAN – Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, has issued a scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats against Iran, calling for an immediate return to diplomacy.

In an exclusive interview with Iran’s IRNA published on Saturday, Ulyanov condemned Washington’s “maximum pressure” strategy as a failure and warned that military posturing risks destabilizing global security.

“We categorically oppose any U.S. threats of force against Iran, especially military strikes targeting nuclear facilities. Such policies are counterproductive and unacceptable,” Ulyanov stated.

Should Trump genuinely seek a pact with Tehran, the Russian envoy stressed that abandoning coercive tactics for diplomacy remains the sole credible path.

During a March 31 NBC interview, Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning of bombings "the likes of which they have never witnessed before" should Iran refuse to engage.

The threats were issued against a backdrop of heightened U.S. military posturing.

Recent deployments include the extended presence of the aircraft carriers USS Truman and USS Vinson in the Persian Gulf, B-2 stealth bombers stationed at Diego Garcia—a U.S. base on British territory in the Indian Ocean—and additional troops mobilized across West Asia.

A “paradox” of U.S. policy

Ulyanov also highlighted what he termed a glaring contradiction in Washington’s approach.

“The JCPOA was designed to resolve nuclear concerns through political means, but the U.S. discarded it for coercion. Seven years later, this strategy has backfired completely,” he said, noting that Iran has since expanded its nuclear capabilities in response to sanctions.

Despite Trump’s claims of seeking a new agreement, the Russian diplomat argued that U.S. actions have undermined trust.

“The administration escalates tensions with threats while claiming to want a deal. The only realistic path is professional, threat-free negotiations,” he said.

Ulyanov also underscored Iran’s adherence to international nuclear safeguards, noting that Tehran remains a non-nuclear signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and subjects its facilities to rigorous International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections.

“Iran’s program is under stricter oversight than most non-nuclear states, and the IAEA has repeatedly confirmed no evidence of weaponization,” he said, referencing recent U.S. intelligence reports that align with these findings.

Ulyanov referred to a recent U.S. intelligence assessment—reported by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—acknowledging that Iran is not engaged in building a nuclear weapon.

The report further emphasizes that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has not authorized a nuclear weapons program, reinforcing Iran’s longstanding assertion that its nuclear activities remain entirely peaceful.

The Russian diplomat’s remarks also coincided with regional diplomatic efforts. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a Thursday call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirmed that Tehran “does not seek war but will defend itself decisively against aggression.”