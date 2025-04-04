Russia advocates diplomatic resolution to US-Iran tensions, warns against US military action

TEHRAN – Russian officials have reiterated calls for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue, condemning military threats amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated on Friday that Moscow firmly believes the nuclear issue “must be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic tools.”

He emphasized that Russia views Iran as a strategic partner, noting, “All parties involved in the Iran situation must exercise restraint and focus on diplomatic efforts.”

Peskov’s remarks came in response to questions about recent U.S. military coercive measures against Iran, which Russian officials have consistently opposed.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would have “inevitable, large-scale, and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences for the entire Middle East [West Asia] and the world.”

She reiterated Moscow’s stance that threats from abroad, including potential bombings, are “unacceptable,” stressing Russia’s commitment to “sustainable negotiated solutions” that address Western “prejudices and misunderstandings” about Iran’s nuclear program. Zakharova also affirmed Russia’s recognition of Iran’s “legitimate interests” in peaceful atomic energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Additionally, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent “ultimatums” against Iran, calling them a “tactic to impose Washington’s will on Tehran.”

In a recent interview, Ryabkov urged both sides to engage in rational dialogue before it is “too late,” stating, “We must double our efforts to achieve an agreement based on logic.”

He warned that Trump’s approach risks further destabilizing the region, echoing broader Russian critiques of U.S. unilateralism.