Russia calls for neutrality in IAEA's approach to Iran’s nuclear program

TEHRAN – The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the United States and European countries for their approach to Iran’s nuclear program, labeling their policies as provocative and detrimental to international stability.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to maintain objectivity and impartiality in its oversight of Iran's nuclear program.

"We expect the IAEA to adopt a neutral and non-political approach within the framework of its technical mandate and not succumb to the diversionary tactics of Western countries," Zakharova stated, as reported by IRNA via TASS.

"We consider this an indispensable guarantee for the continuation of a productive relationship between the two, and we have always supported strengthening this collaboration," she said.

Her comments were made in response to recent statements by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who claimed Iran is enriching uranium near weapons-grade levels and is on the verge of becoming a nuclear-armed state.

Zakharova criticized such claims, asserting that they serve to amplify tensions and paint Iran’s nuclear program as the primary threat in West Asia. She accused Western nations of exploiting these allegations to shift focus away from their own violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and their role in derailing the JCPOA.

"The international community understands that it was Western countries that obstructed the revival of the JCPOA," Zakharova said. "Iran has consistently expressed its readiness to return to the agreement, provided Washington, Brussels, and London take appropriate steps."

Zakharova also emphasized that international treaties and the JCPOA impose no restrictions on the peaceful development of nuclear energy, as long as such activities remain under IAEA supervision. She highlighted that the Agency has confirmed Iran’s compliance in this regard.



In Vienna, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov, echoed Zakharova’s concerns. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Ulyanov acknowledged limited progress in negotiations between Iran and the IAEA but noted significant obstacles. "The policies and approaches of the U.S. and European parties to the JCPOA are provocative and worrisome," he said.

Ulyanov expressed hope for continued dialogue between Iran and the IAEA, emphasizing that Moscow is working to create an environment conducive to professional and constructive discussions. "We are striving to facilitate conditions for a normal and professional dialogue between the IAEA and Tehran," he concluded.