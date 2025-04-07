Second round of Iran-Russia-China talks on nuclear issue set for Tuesday in Moscow

TEHRAN – Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China are scheduled to hold their second round of trilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, reinforcing collaborative efforts to address challenges surrounding Tehran’s civilian nuclear program and counter Western pressure.

The meeting follows a March 14 session in Beijing, during which the three nations reportedly agreed to end unilateral sanctions, support peaceful nuclear development, and favor dialogue over intervention.

This consensus also reaffirmed Tehran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy as recognized under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

They also pledged to coordinate within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance diplomatic solutions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi participated in the Beijing session alongside Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who chaired the session.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali outlined the agenda for the Moscow session on Monday, stating, "Tuesday’s expert-level discussions will build on the progress of our prior dialogue, focusing on sustainable solutions to the nuclear issue."

He emphasized that Tehran engages in "uninterrupted strategic consultations with Russia and China to counter unilateral Western actions and defend Iran’s legitimate rights."

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier announced the meeting, affirming, "Russia remains committed to resolving the nuclear issue through dialogue and will continue close coordination with our Iranian and Chinese partners."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova also confirmed it, noting that Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran aim to "harmonize positions" ahead of critical diplomatic junctures.

Zakharova has previously condemned European attempts to trigger sanctions snapback mechanisms as “illegitimate,” arguing that Western nations forfeited their moral authority after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The U.S. violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 created this crisis,” she asserted, referencing Russia’s opposition to unilateral punitive measures.

China’s participation in the upcoming talks aligns with its broader push to challenge Western dominance.

The JCPOA has been in crisis since the U.S. withdrew in 2018 under President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions that tried to put considerable pressure on the livelihood of the Iranian people.

In response to the November 2024 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors resolution, which condemned Iran for "insufficient cooperation" without addressing Western non-compliance, Tehran stepped up its uranium enrichment and deployed new advanced centrifuges, all under IAEA supervision.

Iran has long maintained that its enrichment activities comply with international regulations and are not aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

European signatories (France, Germany, and the UK) later threatened to activate the snapback clause, a move Iran, Russia, and China reject as legally invalid.

Recent U.S. threats of military action against Iran have cast a shadow over diplomatic efforts.