Internal progress not dependent on Tehran-Washington talks: Iran president

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has reassured the public that the country’s internal affairs are progressing without any delays or interruptions, despite ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Speaking during a Cabinet session on Wednesday morning, Pezeshkian emphasized that the nation’s daily activities and policies are moving forward as planned, unaffected by the diplomatic discussions.

“The country is continuing its work in a steady and natural course, and the negotiations are being carried out in the usual manner,” Pezeshkian said. “We are not letting these talks cause any pause in the country’s affairs. However, we welcome any agreement that could come from these discussions, as long as it benefits our nation.”

Additionally, President Pezeshkian welcomed the recent appointment of Mohsen Esmaili as the new Deputy for Strategic Affairs and Parliamentary Relations. He expressed gratitude to the outgoing officials, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Shahram Dabiri, for their efforts in managing the country’s foreign relations. Pezeshkian expressed his hope that Zarif’s experience and expertise would continue to be utilized in future diplomatic efforts.

In his remarks, Pezeshkian reiterated the government’s commitment to focusing on domestic priorities while remaining open to international dialogue. He underlined the importance of balancing external negotiations with internal development, particularly in the face of challenges posed by economic sanctions and regional tensions.

VP stresses balanced approach to negotiations and domestic priorities

In a related development, Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref addressed concerns over the government’s approach to the ongoing negotiations with the United States.

In an exclusive interview with the media outlet of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Khamenei.ir, Aref was asked about the possibility of repeating past mistakes by overemphasizing the importance of these talks and sidelining the country’s domestic issues. Aref assured that the government’s strategy, as outlined by the Leader, ensures that the focus remains on internal progress, and that negotiations will only be pursued under favorable conditions.

“The government has made it clear that it does not rely solely on negotiations with any external party, including the United States,” Aref explained. “We engage in dialogue with countries when it is in our best interest, but we do not base our policies solely on the outcome of these talks. We prioritize our internal capabilities and resources to address the needs of the country.”

Aref emphasized that while Iran is open to constructive engagement with all countries—except the Israeli regime—its primary focus remains on strengthening ties with neighboring nations and key global economic players. He noted that the country’s long-term strategy prioritizes regional cooperation and the development of economic partnerships with nations that have a proven track record of success.

In light of public expectations surrounding the negotiations, Aref urged caution against both excessive optimism and undue pessimism. “It is important to maintain a balanced perspective,” he said. “Too much optimism or pessimism can be harmful. The public must understand that negotiations are a complex process that requires careful deliberation. The negotiators should have the full support of the people, but we must avoid creating unrealistic expectations that could lead to disappointment.”

Aref concluded by emphasizing the need for a supportive environment for negotiators. He urged the public and experts to provide constructive input through proper channels to help guide the negotiation process. “The government’s approach is to safeguard Iran’s interests and achieve positive outcomes through dialogue, without overinflating or deflating public expectations,” he said.

This approach, according to Aref, ensures that Iran remains focused on its internal growth and development while engaging with the international community in a way that benefits the country and its people.