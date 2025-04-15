Iran neither overly optimistic nor overly pessimistic about Oman talks: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with senior officials from the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of the government on Tuesday

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the ongoing talks in Oman as one of the numerous tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He emphasized that the nation's affairs should not be dependent on those talks. He warned against repeating the mistake made during the JCPOA talks, where the country's progress was tied to the outcome of negotiations, leading to a conditional state that hindered investment and development.

Iran and the United States engaged in indirect talks on sanctions and Tehran’s nuclear program on Saturday. The two sides are to converse indirectly for a second round this upcoming Saturday. The negotiations have been characterized as “positive” and “constructive” so far, but analysts as well as officials in Iran believe it is too soon to rule a verdict on what the discussions could lead to. Iranians have deep mistrust towards the U.S., as in 2018, it left an accord Tehran brokered with several countries for over two years.

Stressing the importance of continuing activities across various sectors, including industry, economy, construction, culture, and major national projects, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that “None of these matters have any connection with the Oman talks.”

The Leader cautioned against both overly optimism and overly pessimism regarding the negotiations. He noted that the initial decision to engage in talks was well-executed and that future steps should be taken with precision, keeping in mind that the red lines for both Iran and the opposing parties are clearly defined.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that while these talks may or may not yield results, Iran maintains a cautious stance. He expressed distrust toward the opposing parties but affirmed confidence in the nation's own capabilities.

After years of debilitating sanctions, Iran has honed the art of neutralizing or circumventing them, but it still has hard work ahead of it.

Addressing the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, Aytaollah Khamenei condemned the deliberate attacks on patients, journalists, ambulances, hospitals, and innocent women and children in Gaza. He described these actions as unprecedented crimes requiring extraordinary cruelty, which the occupying regime possesses.

Ayatollah Khamenei called for a coordinated movement from the Islamic world in economic, political, and, if necessary, operational domains. He emphasized that while divine justice will prevail against the oppressors, this does not absolve governments and nations from their heavy responsibilities.

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted domestic investment in production as the most effective strategy to counteract sanctions. He stated that while lifting sanctions is beyond Iran's control, neutralizing their impact is within reach through various ways and internal capacities. Achieving this would render the country invulnerable to sanctions.

Ayatollah Khamenei also underscored the importance of expanding relations with neighboring countries, economic hubs in Asia and Africa, and other nations, urging continued efforts in pursuing this direction.

At the end of the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution commended the President's engagements with other heads of state and the effective activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, describing them as very good and impactful.