There should be no rush for negotiations

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Hamshahri dealt with the process of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

It wrote: On Saturday (April 12), after three years, Iran and the United States met in Muscat and exchanged serious views on resolving the nuclear issue. These negotiations are taking place while the parties to the JCPOA and the United States agree that the 2015 nuclear agreement cannot be implemented in its current form. Ali Akbar Salehi, the former chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, says the global situation has become more complex, and we have an unpredictable person like Netanyahu who does not adhere to any international and global regulations and may disrupt the work at any moment. Therefore, we should neither rush nor postpone the negotiations. In other words, we should not think that we have a lot of time and delay the work. We should take a middle ground and, in addition, consider the issue in an integrated manner along with regional and global issues.



Ettelaat: Conditions are ripe for agreement between Iran and the U.S.



In an interview with Abdolreza Faraji Rad, an international relations expert, Ettelaat discussed the form of Iran-U.S. negotiations. He said: Iran's reason for indirect negotiations with the United States is rooted in its distrust of the Americans' commitment to their promises. In fact, the Islamic Republic is seeking to know what the Americans are looking for in the negotiations. Now that the atmosphere of the first round of negotiations has been positive, it is likely that the negotiations would change from “indirect to direct”. Current observations and the behavior of Iran and the U.S. indicate that the conditions are ripe for an agreement, for which two reasons can be mentioned. The first reason is that Iran must be active to prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism. The second reason is that both Iran and the U.S., as much as they need to understand and reach a common understanding, avoid a war. Negotiations are so important in the current situation that Iran is even prepared to make some concessions to the American side. The current situation between Iran and the United States has been unprecedented in the past half a century. Therefore, it can be said that the probability of a possible agreement is very high.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: In search of constructive perceptions



In a note, Donya-e-Eqtesad addressed the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s welcome to the Iran-U.S. talks and said: The widespread welcome of the Persian Gulf Arab states for the Iran-U.S. talks is a reflection of the change in the major priorities of these countries from tension and conflict to the development of economic projects. The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has been trying to place its relations with both sides of the conflict in a state of cooperation and convergence. The Persian Gulf Arab states have been regional allies of the United States for decades. Aware of the structural conflicts between Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab bloc has been trying to change its outlook and priorities towards political economy by unveiling economic visions and to end long-running conflict with Iran. From this perspective, they do not want to be part of the maximum pressure project against Iran and are trying not to be part of this campaign. Instead, they move towards mediation between Iran and Trump's America.



Etemad: Achievements before the agreement



Etemad spoke with Mashallah Shams al-Waezin, a senior political analyst, about the outcome of Saturday's negotiations between Iran and the U.S. He said: Since Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons and the highlight of America's demands is nuclear weapons, the agreement has already been reached. He believes that in the circumstances that Trump announced in his letter, not having access to nuclear weapons is enough for him, and in Iran's defense doctrine, according to the Leadership strategy, access to nuclear weapons has no place, therefore, an agreement is available and both sides should think about the post-agreement era. Trump needs a major victory in the field of diplomacy. Trump needs an agreement more than Iran because it can make his basket of achievements heavier. Russia's involvement in the war with Ukraine is an opportunity for Iran through which it can face fewer obstacles in negotiations. An agreement between Tehran and Washington is not only in the interest of Iran but also in the interest of other countries in the region, especially the people of Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, etc.