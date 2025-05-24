IRGC vows crushing response to any hostile act, citing readiness ‘beyond imagination’

TEHRAN —Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) declared on Saturday that it remains at peak readiness and will deliver a powerful and “regret-inducing” response to any act of aggression, stressing that its deterrent capability exceeds what enemies could anticipate.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr during the 1980–88 Iran-Iraq war, the IRGC reaffirmed its preparedness to defend Iran’s sovereignty and respond decisively to threats. The southern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was recaptured from Iraqi forces in 1982 in a turning point of the conflict.

“The IRGC, inspired by the vision of the late Imam Khomeini and the sacrifices of Iran’s martyrs, and guided by the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stands fully equipped and ready,” the statement said. “In close coordination with other branches of the armed forces, we are prepared to deliver a response to any enemy miscalculation—one that will be swift, decisive, and beyond their imagination.”

The IRGC emphasized that its defensive posture spans all domains, with constant upgrades to operational readiness.

Looking beyond conventional threats, the statement drew parallels between past military victories and Iran’s current ability to prevail in today’s complex geopolitical and hybrid warfare environment. “The youth of Iran, drawing strength from the Khorramshahr model of resistance, are capable of confronting and overcoming today’s multifaceted challenges,” it said.

The statement also issued a warning to Israel and the United States, declaring that regional nations and “the soldiers of Islam” would soon confront “Zionist corruption,” paving the way for broader peace and stability across West Asia.

“The era of the aggressors’ impunity is ending. Any hostile action will not only be met with force but will alter the balance of power in the region—tilting it decisively in favor of the resistance front,” the IRGC said.

Reaffirming its revolutionary ethos, the IRGC added that the same spirit that enabled Iran to defy international pressure and reclaim Khorramshahr now empowers the nation to advance across all sectors—including defense, economy, and culture.

“With steadfast perseverance, Iran can achieve the impossible,” the statement concluded, “and rise to new heights of strength, dignity, and national pride.”

Iranian Artesh reaffirms readiness to defend sovereignty

In a statement released Saturday, the Army (Artesh) of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated its full readiness to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, independence, and national security, declaring it will never allow the hostile ambitions of Iran’s sworn enemies to be realized.

“This historic day,” the statement read, “is a lasting reminder of the bravery and sacrifices made during Operation Beit al-Moqaddas and reflects the divine support in that victory, as captured in the timeless words of Imam Khomeini: ‘Khorramshahr was liberated by God.’”

“This triumph was not merely a military gain,” the statement continued, “but a powerful symbol of national pride and the victory of truth over aggression. It served as a lasting deterrent, forcing Iran’s enemies to abandon any illusions of conquest.”

Reflecting on today’s challenges, the Army noted that while Iran continues to face external pressures and conspiracies aimed at weakening its Islamic system, it remains vigilant and firmly positioned to respond.