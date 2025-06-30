Iranian Sunni scholars urge Islamic unity against Western and Zionist aggression

TEHRAN - A group of Sunni intellectuals and elites from across the Islamic Republic of Iran have issued a powerful statement addressed to leaders, scholars, and youth throughout the Islamic world, lauding Iran’s decisive victory over the United States and the Zionist regime and calling for broad Islamic resistance in the face of escalating Western aggression.

In their statement, the scholars described the recent developments in the region not only as a geopolitical turning point but as a historic triumph of Islam over disbelief (Kufr). “This is a victory of the Islamic Republic, and indeed of the entire Islamic ummah, against a global front of arrogance and oppression,” the statement read.

Strongly condemning the Zionist regime, the scholars characterized it as a “cancerous tumor” imposed on the region by British colonialism and U.S. imperialism. They denounced its continued occupation of Al-Quds and its daily crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly women and children. “The regime’s illegitimate existence depends on the bloodshed of innocents,” the statement said.

Referring to the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza, the scholars praised the courage of young fighters who “shook the foundations of the Zionist regime and exposed the myth of its military and intelligence superiority.”

They also honored the memory of prominent resistance figures—including Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, and Martyr Yahya al-Sinwar—who were targeted in assassinations orchestrated by the Zionist regime and its Western backers. These individuals, the statement noted, were martyred solely for defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and protecting oppressed civilians.

The Sunni thinkers also condemned recent acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing them as part of a broader war against the axis of resistance. “In their delusion, the Zionists and their American partners believed they could strike Iran and destabilize the Islamic Republic. But they have fallen into the trap of their own miscalculations.”

Warning of a wider confrontation, the scholars emphasized that other Muslim countries may soon face similar threats. “This is no longer a war against a single nation—it is a war against the Islamic world. A war of civilizations has begun.”

Echoing Quranic verses, the signatories called upon the entire Muslim ummah—particularly the youth, thinkers, and leaders of Islamic nations—to stand firm against the onslaught of militant disbelievers and defend the honor of Islam and the sanctity of Al-Quds.

“We, the Sunni scholars and intellectuals of Iran, declare with unity and clarity that resistance against these enemies of Islam is a religious and moral obligation. It is time for the Islamic world to rise—strong, united, and unyielding.”