Iran slams US attack as violation of International Law

TEHRAN – In a phone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed the latest developments following the United States’ military strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

During the call, Araghchi strongly condemned the U.S. attack as a blatant violation of international law, describing it as an act of aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and a serious breach of the UN Charter and global non-proliferation norms.

Lammy expressed regret over the incident and firmly denied any British involvement or cooperation in the strike. He emphasized the need for de-escalation and urged a continuation of diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions in the region.

The United States, in the early hours of Sunday (June 22), launched strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—effectively joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing war against the Islamic Republic.

In a separate statement issued after the attack, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that the Islamic Republic reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and citizens.