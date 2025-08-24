Iran boasts high potential for Halal tourism

TEHRAN—Halal tourism is one of Iran’s good potentials for attracting Muslim tourists, said Peyman Falsafi, the head of the Agriculture Faction of the Parliament.

According to ILNA, he also said that Halal tourism is one of the branches of the tourism industry, adding that agritourism can also be one of the branches of Halal tourism.

He emphasized serious attention to Halal tourism and agritourism in Iran.

Stressing that all food products available in the country are Halal, he said that Iran’s tourism industry is run on the basis of Halal tourism. The way hotels are run, food is cooked, and accommodation is managed is based on religious principles and the Halal industry, he pointed out.

Falsafi mentioned that the agritourism in lights of diversity of products, nature and climate, is a good capacity for attracting those who are interested in the country’s villages and agricultural hubs.

Out of 17 global climates, 14 are located in Iran which has led to diverse climatic conditions in various parts of the country. The four-season regions of the country which have a comparative advantage in the agricultural sector, especially horticulture, boast special attraction for people and tourists.

Currently, even the urban agriculture issue is important in global tourism industry, he said, adding that people can do agricultural work and enjoy it in cities.

He reiterated on necessity of serious planning for Halal tourism and agritourism, adding that the way to promote these two branches is to train and empower those who work in these branches. It means that the unions, associations and trades related to the tourism industry in various sectors of the hotel industry, entertainment centers and institutions, handicrafts and ecotourism activists should become familiar with the capacities of Halal tourism and agricultural tourism in the country and receive training in these two sectors and transfer the necessary skills to the people to develop Halal tourism, he added.

Stating that successful countries in Halal tourism and agritourism strongly emphasize the issue of education, he added that Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and the UAE are among the Islamic countries that were very progressive in the issue of Halal tourism.

Falsafi continued: “After capacity building, empowerment, and training, we can move on to advertising and promoting Iran's Halal tourism across the world and attracting Halal tourists to Iran.”

The world’s Halal tourist population is high, he said, adding that they are interested in traveling to Iran as a Halal tourism destination in which all services are rendered to the tourists in a Halal manner.

Halal tourism can develop Iran’s tourism industry provided that the main focus for the prosperity of Iran's Halal tourism is on Muslim countries, which includes a population of about two billion people.

Emphasizing the Parliament's readiness to pursue Halal and agricultural tourism, he added: “The issue of agricultural heritage is one of the very important issues that has the potential to be registered globally and attract the tourists.”

The global Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism market is on track to expand significantly, with projections estimating its value to reach $410.9 billion by 2032, up from $256.5 billion in 2023.

According to Crescent Rating, international Muslim tourist arrivals in the first half of 2024 reached 80 million, with figures expected to climb to 230 million by 2028.

This upward trend is in line with the broader growth of the Islamic Halal economy, which includes tourism, investments, and other sectors. Industry analysts predict the Halal economy will reach $7.7 trillion in 2024, more than doubling its $3.2 trillion valuation in 2015.

Halal, an Arabic term meaning “permitted,” extends beyond food to include travel experiences aligned with Islamic principles. Halal tourism encompasses services such as Halal food options, prayer facilities, gender-segregated amenities, and accommodations free from alcohol and gambling.

KD

