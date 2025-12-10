Equestrian tourism offers development potential for North Khorasan

TEHRAN—Equestrian tourism, also known as horse tourism, is a form of diversification of the tourism products of North Khorasan province and is one of the attractive and growing branches.

In this type of tourism, a combination of sports, culture, nature and authentic living experience is offered to the tourists, and in this regard, the beautiful North Khorasan province has special capacities to become the hub of horse tourism in Iran, CHTN wrote.

Head of North Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Ahmad Dinari, who has had a one-day trip to Raz and Jargalan county and has attended in Yekkeh Soud city to watch autumn horse racing course, horse riding and horse racing competitions ,said that various riding groups with horses with beautiful names such as Kabutar, Khoshbakht, Karal, Rakhsh-e Sahra, Sari Qiz, Sardar, Tizpa, Mahak, Atakhan, Janan, Nazbanu and others participated in the course and there was an atmosphere full of passion, enthusiasm and excitement among the spectators, who were mostly local Turkmen men and women.

“Considering my general and previous knowledge of the potential for developing a specific type of tourism called horse tourism in North Khorasan province, especially in the regions of Raz and Jargalan, Bojnurd, Samalqan and Shirvan, the idea of ??writing a new note titled ‘Horse Tourism’ came to my mind, a strategic and somewhat neglected potential for the sustainable tourism development in North Khorasan province; a treasure trove of cultures.”

Horses have a special place in the culture of North Khorasan people, especially among the Turkmen, Kormanj, and Turk ethnic groups.

The Turkmen of this region have been known for centuries for breeding the purebred Turkmen horses including the Akhal-Teke and the Yamut. These breeds, which are considered to be among the most famous and noble horses in the world, form an important part of the ethnic and cultural identity of the local people, and every year horse racing competitions and traditional horse-related rituals are held in various cities such as Bojnurd, Maneh and Samalqan, Raz and Jargalan, which, in addition to creating social excitement, can attract many domestic and foreign tourists to the province.

Designing and implementing special travel packages under the title of equestrian tourism by the travel and tourism agencies of the provinces of the country for visiting and attending such multifaceted and attractive events can generate revenues.

Of course, the agencies active in North Khorasan province should also design and implement these types of creative travel packages and provide a platform for various domestic and foreign tourists to enter the province and high-capacity areas.

Such events not only have a sporting aspect, but also provide a valuable platform for introducing local culture, local music, and horse-related handicrafts.

Certainly, with proper planning by travel agencies and of course the cooperation, accompaniment, and participation of the government, public, and host communities, it will be possible to design tours in which tourists, while staying in local ecotourism accommodations, visiting handicraft workshops and shops, ride Turkmen or Kormanji horses, and gain a unique experience of the spectacular nature and culture of Iran.

In recent years, the establishment of equestrian clubs in the cities of Bojnurd, Shirvan, Esfarayen and Ashkhaneh, as well as the activities of Turkmen horse breeding farms in Turkmen-populated areas, have provided the initial infrastructure for development of this branch of tourism.

On the other hand, holding festivals such as ‘Ethnic Culture’, ‘Festival of Horse and Indigenous Rituals’ by North Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, municipalities, institutions and local communities has played an effective role in introducing this potential to the investors and tourists.

Therefore, development of horse tourism can lead to the prosperity of local businesses such as saddlery, production and sale of handicrafts, local and traditional food industry, indigenous sports, veterinary services and ecotourism accommodations.

In addition, educational and research capacities in the field of training horse trainers, breeders and guides can pave the way for employment of the local youth.

He concluded by saying: “In today's world, where tourists are more than ever looking for authentic and different experiences, North Khorasan has the opportunity to introduce a new face of Iranian tourism to the world with the sound of hooves of Turkmen and Kormanji horses; a face in which tradition, nature, and the nobility of the horse come together in a modern and sustainable form, and we at North Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department have plans for that, which you will read, hear, and see over time.”

