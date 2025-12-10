Influential women in Iranian-Islamic heritage honored at Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN--The ceremony of the endowment of the birth of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (AS) along with the fourth session of honoring influential women in preserving and introducing the heritage of Iranian-Islamic civilization to commemorate Mother’s Day was held at Malek National Library and Museum on Wednesday.

According to IRIB, this ceremony was held on the occasion of Women's Day with the aim of honoring the role of women researchers, editors, museum curators, and preservers of cultural heritage and honoring their effective contribution in introducing and transmitting the civilizational achievements of Iran.

Five distinguished women, who have dedicated their lives to researching, preserving, and protecting cultural heritage, were honored during the ceremony: Mahdokht Moeini, a veteran professor of Persian literature; Hakimeh Dabiran, a proofreader, poet, university professor, and donor of works; Jannat Mazloum, a veteran of museum management and preservation of historical monuments; Zohreh Zarshenas, an Iranologist and veteran professor of ancient languages; and Sedighe Rouhi, a veteran of the preservation and restoration of historical monuments.

The presence of two enduring figures in Iranian culture and history, Mansoureh Ettehadieh and Fakhri Daneshpourparvar, were also added to the scientific and cultural richness of this ceremony.

On the sidelines of this program, a cultural and research event called ‘Naghsh-e Halva’ was held, during which a manuscript of the historical treatise ‘On Cooking Halva’ was introduced and the traditional method of preparing it was recreated through teaching and performance by Azar Hajmohammadi.

This part of the program aimed to recognize the place of manuscripts in Iranian culture and pay attention to the value of manuscripts related to the daily lives of Iranians.

