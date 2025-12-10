Tehran requests new restoration phase for Yerevan’s Blue Mosque

TEHRAN - Iran has formally asked the Armenian government to begin a new phase of restoration work at the Blue Mosque in Yerevan during a recent visit by senior Iranian tourism officials.

The Blue Mosque, also known as the Yerevan Friday Mosque, is considered one of the most significant Iranian historical monuments in Armenia. According to historical documents, it is one of the few Islamic structures in the region built entirely in the Iranian architectural tradition using brick.

Tourism officials said the request was delivered during an inspection of the site by Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, Iran’s deputy tourism minister, and Moslem Shojaei, director general for foreign tourism marketing.

A functioning Islamic site of its kind in Armenia, the mosque receives an estimated 300 to 500 foreign visitors each day, according to ministry assessments, Miras Aria reported on Wednesday.

Historical records and travelogues from the Qajar period, as well as architectural archives in Yerevan, state that the complex was built in the 18th century. It contains 28 chambers, a prayer hall, a central courtyard and a large open space. Much of the stonework has been restored, though the main structure retains its original Iranian design.

Iran restored the mosque between 1994 and 1998 under a cultural agreement reached in 1991. The Yerevan authorities transferred usage rights to Iran in 1995.

The Blue Mosque was built in 1765–66 by Hoseyn Ali Khan, then ruler of the Erivan Khanate, under the Afsharid dynasty. It was secularized during Soviet rule before resuming religious functions after Armenia’s independence with support from Iran.

Iranian officials say the site could serve as a formal information center to promote tourism to Iran by offering brochures, maps and digital content and encouraging visitors to travel onward to Iranian destinations.

