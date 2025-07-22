Matter of 'national pride,' Araghchi says Iran will not give up uranium enrichment

TEHRAN – In an interview with Fox News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi defended Iran’s nuclear sovereignty, declaring uranium enrichment a "national achievement and pride" while exposing Israeli disinformation campaigns targeting Tehran.

The interview, conducted on Monday amid escalating tensions following the U.S.-Israeli 12-day aggression against Iran, underscored Tehran’s commitment to peaceful energy development and its readiness for diplomacy—but only if Washington abandons coercion.

Araghchi categorically rejected demands to halt uranium enrichment, stating: "We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us."

He emphasized that Iran’s program strictly serves civilian needs, referencing the Tehran Research Reactor’s requirement for 20% enriched uranium while dismissing weapons-grade enrichment as unthinkable: "We never go to 90%. We remain committed to below 5% to produce fuel for nuclear power plants."

The Foreign Minister challenged the logic of importing enriched uranium when Iran possesses domestic scientific capability, describing self-sufficiency as an inalienable right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

During Trump’s first term, Washington played a central role in collapsing the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) that was agreed by Iran and the P5+1. The U.S. unilaterally abandoned its obligations in 2018.

Later, during his second term, after launching indirect negotiations with Iran and completing five rounds of talks between Araghchi and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Washington walked away from the negotiations in June to pursue military aggression and joined the Israeli regime’s war on Iran.

Despite Iran’s full compliance with IAEA verification—which repeatedly confirmed no evidence of a weapons program—the U.S. and Israel exploited a politically motivated IAEA resolution as a pretext for bombing Iran.

Revealing the extent of U.S. aggression

Addressing the June U.S. attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan civilian nuclear sites, Araghchi confirmed "serious and severe" damage that temporarily halted enrichment operations.

However, he dismissed claims of “total obliteration” propagated by U.S. President Donald Trump, noting Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) is still evaluating the sites.

Crucially, he clarified that Iran "will soon inform the IAEA" about the status of its enriched uranium stockpile—a gesture underscoring Tehran’s continued cooperation with international monitors despite Washington’s sabotage.

This stands in stark contrast to Trump’s social media distortion of Araghchi’s remarks, where the U.S. President falsely claimed the Foreign Minister admitted the sites were "destroyed."

Diplomatic path forward

Araghchi extended cautious openness to negotiations, but conditioned dialogue on U.S. adherence to mutual respect: "If they [the U.S.] are coming for a win-win solution, I am ready to engage with them."

He outlined Iran’s position: verifiable confidence-building measures to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, in exchange for comprehensive sanctions relief.

"We are ready to do any confidence-building measure needed to prove that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever," he stated, while stressing talks should initially remain indirect.

His remarks align with Iran’s planned diplomatic engagement with the E3 (UK, France, Germany) in Istanbul on Friday, where sanctions relief and nuclear safeguards will top the agenda.

Debunking Israeli propaganda

Foreign Minister Araghchi also rejected recent Western media claims that Iran plotted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling them “baseless propaganda” spread by radical elements with no ties to the Islamic Republic.

“We have never pursued a policy of targeting individuals outside our borders, let alone a foreign president,” Araghchi said.

He also clarified the meaning behind the slogan “Death to America,” stressing that it refers to opposition to U.S. hegemonic policies—not hostility toward the American people.

On Iran’s stance toward Israel, Araghchi said Tehran has never called for the destruction of the Jewish people, reiterating the position outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution: “What we seek is the end of the Zionist occupation through a democratic solution involving all Palestinians—Muslims, Christians, and Jews.”

Missile strength & Leader's well-being

The Iranian top diplomat also addressed the status of Iran's missile program, particularly in the wake of the 12-day War.

When asked about the extensive use of missiles during the war and alleged destruction, Araghchi stated, "Well, I think we are in a good shape right now. The capability is still there."

He emphasized the strategic importance of Iran's missile arsenal, describing it as "our most reliable means of defense."

Araghchi confirmed, "So we continue our missile program right now. We are still in a very good shape. We still have a good number of missiles to defend ourselves."

In response to inquiries about the health of Ayatollah Khamenei, Araghchi offered reassurance. "I met him today; he's in very good shape and very good health," he reported.

He further emphasized, "The whole system in Iran is quite stable and strong."