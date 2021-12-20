General Soleimani created great capacity in Islamic world: Raisi

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday that General Qassem Soleimani created a great capacity for the Islamic world.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with family members of General Soleimani and the staff tasked to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of said that Late General Qassem Soleimani

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, mostly known as Haj Qassem Soleimani, was martyred in U.S. terrorist airstrike near Baghdad international airport on January 2, 2020.

“Soleimani belongs to the Islamic Ummah and the character of that great martyr should be introduced to everyone as an influential figure in the Islamic world,” President Raisi remarked.

Raisi considered the title of "school" for General Soleimani as an effective point by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stating the fact is that General Soleimani “was not a common person but as a school.:

He was a messenger for all societies,” Raisi said.

He thanked the activities of the staff commemorating the martyrdom anniversary General Soleimani, noting, “It is the duty of all of us to remember memory of Haj Qassem, thanks to the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and with the help of the great spirit of that martyr, the school of martyr Soleimani has done good and commendable work in the cultural and social fields and introduced the character of martyr Soleimani.”

Raisi emphasized that in addition to commemorating martyr Soleimani, the people should honor the names and memories of the martyrs who defended the holy shrines in Syria so that their rights wouldn’t be violated.

“It is true that martyr Soleimani is a symbol of the martyrs who defended the holy shrine(s), but he himself emphasized that their memory should be honored,” the president noted.

Emphasizing that “we should not allow the issue of defending the holy shrines in Syria and Iraq to be distorted,” the president said that perhaps many Muslims did not know the reason for Iran's presence in Syria and Iraq at all.

Having capacity and building capacity as two important characteristics of the general, he said what happened was that the late general was able to train very good forces among Iraqis and Syrians to defend their countries in the fight against oppression.



This action of General Soleimani created a huge capacity in the Islamic world, he noted.

Ayatollah Raisi added, “Today, we need to build the capacity and line up the revolutionary forces, and we need the authorities, the youth and the people to have such a capacity not to leave the field in the face of threats” because people who have no strong determination “leave the field quickly.”

Referring to the strong will of General Soleimani, the president said the will of this great martyr has many dimensions and is extremely effective in the social and revolutionary aspects.

