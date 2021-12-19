Amir Abdollahian holds bilateral talks in Pakistan

TEHRAN— On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister held several meetings with the leaders and foreign ministers of Islamic countries.

Amirabdollahian met with Imran Khan on Sunday on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

Members of the Iranian delegation, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini were also present on the occasion.

Recalling his bilateral meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation, cross-border trade, and the development of border markets between the two countries.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan called for consensus between regional and international actors to help overcome the humanitarian and economic crisis in the neighboring country.

He stressed the important role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Amirabdollahian in his views said the government is determined to develop relations with its neighbors, especially Pakistan, and welcomes any initiative to increase relations between the two neighbors.

Iran FM discusses upcoming Erdogan visit with Turkish counterpart

Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the two top diplomats held consultations over regional developments and Cavusoglu extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to Iranian officials. He also described ties between Tehran and Ankara as friendly and excellent.

Amir Abdollahian and Cavusoglu also spoke over Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian meets Palestinian counterpart

He also met with his Palestinian counterpart on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the OIC in Islamabad.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian people and the liberation of Holy al-Quds and condemned the Zionist regime’s continued crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

FM congratulates OIC chief

Amir Abdollahian also held talks with Hossein Brahim Taha, the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the OIC in Islamabad.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated Brahim Taha on his appointment as the secretary general of the OIC and underlined the organization and its chief’s role in helping resolve problems and crises in the Muslim world including Afghanistan and Palestine.

Bayramov, Amir Abdollahian consult on regional issues

Amir Abdollahian also held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the two top diplomats expressed pleasure at the growing trend of bilateral ties and exchanged views over the latest developments in cooperation between Tehran and Baku.

Bayramov renewed his invitation of Amir Abdollahian to visit Baku.

They also expressed satisfaction over the meeting between the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic in Ashgabat and extended the greetings of the two presidents to each other.