New Pakistani PM underlines need to boost ties with Iran

TEHRAN - Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his country’s desire to strengthen ties with Iran.

"On this occasion, I declare my determination and commitment to further deepen and develop the close and brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan," he said, according to Fars News.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory message to Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Sharif also wished the best of health and increasing success to the Iranian president, as well as more honor and well-being of the Iranian people.

Sharif had also last month called for the expansion mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

"I hope that Tehran and Islamabad could establish closer relations," Sharif tweeted.

The Pakistani prime minister also invited Raisi to pay an official visit to Pakistan.

In a tweet in April, Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran said Sharif has thanked President Raisi for his congratulatory message on his election.

“He hoped that they will work together to enhance close ties between the two countries & also extended an invitation to Mr. Raisi to visit Pakistan,” it said.

In November last year, Raisi met with Pakistani President Arif Alvi during his visit to Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Raisi referred to the common grounds and vast capacities for the development of Tehran-Islamabad cooperation, and said, "The two countries not only enjoy neighborly relations, but also have historical and cultural bonds, and the use of these capacities can contribute to the development of relations is in the interest of the two nations and the progress and development of the region.”

Ayatollah Raisi stated that the Islamic Republic is to deepen comprehensive relations with Pakistan, saying, "We consider the relations and cooperation between the two countries inadequate given the potentials, and we are determined to activate these potentials.”

Referring to the areas and capacities of Tehran-Islamabad cooperation in the development of border markets, transit, transportation, energy and tourism, Ayatollah Raisi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has no restrictions on the development of relations with Pakistan."

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also said in the meeting that Islamabad seeks to develop economic and trade relations with Iran. "Islamabad attaches importance to increasing the level of relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

President Alvi also pointed to the importance of border markets in expanding trade between the two countries, saying, "The minister of commerce of the government of Pakistan has travelled to these areas for the prosperity of these markets and we are ready to work with Iran to increase the value of trade between Iran and Pakistan.”

