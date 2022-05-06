Iran president underscores unity in neighboring Iraq

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has noted that Tehran has always put great emphasis on national unity in Iraq, expressing optimism for formation of a powerful government in the neighboring country.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, Raisi expressed his optimism that Iraq's political process, which began with parliamentary elections last year, will lead to the formation of a strong government as soon as possible.

For his part, Kadhimi congratulated Raisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and praised Iran's support for his nation.

Due to a lack of quorum in the parliament, Iraq has been unable to elect a new president, extending a painful standoff in Iraqi politics months after a general election dramatically altered the composition of the legislature.

Iraq conducted its sixth parliamentary elections on October 10 of last year, following the U.S.-led invasion of the Arab country in 2003.

They were initially scheduled for 2022, but the date was pushed up in response to a huge protest movement that erupted in 2019 calling for economic reforms, improved public services, and a more effective fight against unemployment and corruption in government institutions.

In another phone call with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Wednesday, President Raisi underlined that Muslim world has been prioritizing the Palestinian cause over the other issues.

“Muslim countries must have cohesion and unity defending the struggles of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation,” President Raisi added.

Given the two nations' unique strengths, he emphasized that Tehran and Jakarta may strengthen cooperation in various fields by working together to utilize their potential.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to promote its relations, with the priority of friendly countries, in regional and international fields,” Raisi pointed out.

For his part, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo stated that his country is eager to expand bilateral, regional, and international collaboration with Iran, particularly in the domains of energy and health.

Iran and Indonesia share cultural affinities and take similar positions on regional and international problems, including their support for the Palestinian people's values, Widodo stated.