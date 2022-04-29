President expresses willingness to enhance defensive cooperation with China

TEHRAN— On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe.

During the meeting, Raisi urged for increasing the two countries' areas of cooperation and strengthening overall cooperation, including military cooperation.

Iran and China have comparable viewpoints in international issues and mutually support each other, according to Raisi.

Iran, which opposes unilateralism, hegemony, and external intervention, firmly supports China in defending its essential interests, according to Raisi, while thanking China for its long-term support and help through Iran's difficult times.

Wei stated that President Xi Jinping and Raisi have exchanged phone calls and letters since last year, resulting in new progress in the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wei's visit to Iran occurred against the backdrop of the present volatile international scenario, which Wei stated showed the significance of China-Iran relations, their robust mutual support, and shared progress.

He reaffirmed China's strong support for Iran's national sovereignty and dignity, as well as its willingness to work with Iran to address various threats and difficulties, protect shared interests, and jointly maintain regional and global peace and stability.

