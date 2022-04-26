Chinese defense minister to visit Iran on Wednesday

TEHRAN — General Wei Fenghe, the Minister of National Defense of China, will visit Tehran on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking Iranian defense authorities, including Defense Minister Amir Ashtiani, the Iranian defense ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese defense minister, who will be accompanied by a top military delegation, is scheduled to meet with Iran’s top officials to discuss the latest international and regional developments, ways to improve interaction between the two countries’ armed forces, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.