Iran, S. Arabia set to start new round of talks in Baghdad

TEHRAN — According to the Iranian state TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian declared on Thursday that a new round of negotiations between Iranian and Saudi delegations would take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

“We will participate in the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh tomorrow,” Amir Abdollahian said at a joint press briefing in Tehran with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

“I want to underline that in the most recent round of talks, we offered the Saudi side a series of practical and constructive ideas. The delegates from the two nations will convene in Baghdad soon to work on the next phase of the agreement’s implementation,” he stated.

In the interim, Amir Abdollahian met his Iraqi counterpart and his entourage, including Qassim al-Araji, the Iraqi government’s national security adviser.

The two sides discussed a variety of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual importance, as reported by the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

