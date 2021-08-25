Mohsen Rezaei appointed vice president for economic affairs

TEHRAN – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Mohsen Rezaei as his vice president for economic affairs, the government’s new portal announced on Wednesday.

According to a decree by the president, Rezaei has also been appointed as the secretary of the Supreme Economic Coordination Council and the head of the government's Economic Headquarters.

Rezaei was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for 16 years and also held office as the secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.

