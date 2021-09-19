Zolqadr named Expediency Council secretary

TEHRAN – In a decree on Sunday, Sadeq Larijani appointed Mohammad-Baqer Zolqadr as the new secretary of the Expediency Council.

Zolqadr replaced Mohsen Rezaei, whose resignation was accepted by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Sadeq Larijani, the chairman of the council, praised the performance of Rezaei and wished success for Zolqadr.

Zolqadr, a native of Fasa in Fars province, served as the deputy chief of the IRGC and deputy interior minister for security affairs when Mostafapa Pourmohammadi was interior minister.