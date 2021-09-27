Ayatollah Khamenei attends funeral prayer for Hassanzadeh Amoli

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the Islamic funeral prayer for top religious and scientific figure Ayatollah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli on Sunday.

Hassanzadeh Amoli died at the age of 93. Health officials said he died of heart failure due to old age. He was considered among philosophers of the Islamic world. He spoke French and Arabic. The religious scholar wrote books in philosophy, mysticism, mathematics, astronomy and Persian and Arabic languages.

In a message issued on September 26, Leader of the Islamic Revolution also offered condolences over the passing of the prolific religious scholar.

The message the Leader reads as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

With deep sorrow, I have received news of the demise of the spiritual scholar and traveler on the path of monotheism, Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli. This learned, multidimensional religious scholar was among the unique and distinguished figures whose limited number in any era delight the eyes and hearts of those who know them and benefit from these scholars’ knowledge, insight, reason, and soul.

The writings and works of this honorable scholar will be a great source for the lovers of knowledge and intricate meanings, God willing. I offer my condolences to all his friends, students, and admirers, especially to the faithful believers and revolutionary people of the city of Amol and also to the enthusiastic youth who were attracted by his revolutionary stances and lofty manners. I ask God to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him and raise his status.