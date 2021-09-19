Leader accepts resignation of Rezaei as Expediency Council secretary

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday accepted a request by Mohsen Rezaei to resign as the secretary of the Expediency Council.

The Leader also thanked Rezaei for his long years of work at the secretariat of the Expediency Council, saying such efforts are “unforgettable”.

On August 25, President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Rezaei as his deputy for economic affairs.

Ayatollah Khamenei also wished success for Rezaei in his new post.

Rezaei, 67, was a candidate in the June presidential elections.

He was the first commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). Rezaei served in the job from 1981 to 1997.

