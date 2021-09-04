Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences on passing of senior general

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has issued a message of condolences on the demise of former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, who passed away on Friday.

In a message on Friday, the Leader said, “I offer my condolences on the demise of my old colleague, Major General Dr. Sayyid Hasan Firouzabadi (may God bestow mercy upon him), to his respectable wife, children and other family members,” according to the khamenei.ir.

Underlining the “valuable struggle” of Firouzabadi, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “His life was filled with valuable struggle. This included activities of resistance during the time he was a university student in Mashhad to his varied, extensive activities after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

He added, “These activities were in important areas such as Jihad Construction (Jihad Sazandegi), in departments affiliated with the Supreme Defense Council, in particular, there was also his long period of service as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and finally there was his membership in the Expediency Council. These will serve as spiritual provisions for our diligent, public-spirited brother.”

The Leader pointed out, “A spirit of devotion, religiosity, uprightness and consistency in remaining faithful to religion and revolutionary action were other salient features that were always a part of this respected brother. Such outstanding qualities will be a source of divine mercy and God’s satisfaction for him, God willing. I ask God, the Almighty, for His mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and patience and calm for his family members.”

A funeral procession has been held for Firouzabadi. The ceremony took place in Tehran on Saturday, with senior military commanders in attendance. Firouzabadi’s body is expected to be transferred to the northeastern city of Mashhad for burial, Press TV reported. Firouzabadi reportedly died of COVID-19 at the age of 70.

He had served as the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces from 1989 to 2016. Since then, he had been appointed as a senior military adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei.

During Saddam Hussein's war against Iran in the 1980s, Firouzabadi served in positions such as deputy prime minister at the Khatam al-Anbia central headquarters, chief of the headquarters for rescue and treatment operations, head of the shelters and civil defense, commander of chemical, microbial, and atomic defense systems. Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Firouzabadi as armed forces chief of staff on September 26, 1989, nearly more than a year after the imposed war against Iran ended.

In separate messages on Friday morning, several high-ranking officials offered condolences over the demise of Firouzabadi.

“The passing of Major General Dr Seyyed Hassan Firoozabadi, High Military Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and a member of the Expediency Council, caused deep grief and sorrow. This Basij commander, was committed and sincere, and spent many years of his fruitful life in various strongholds, and served, protected and defended the values ??and ideals of the revolution and the Islamic system,” President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said in a message.

He added, “I offer my condolences to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the honorable people of Iran, the Armed Forces and all his friends, especially the honorable family of Firoozabadi, and I wish patience and health to his family.”

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the current chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, expressed his grief over Firouzabadi’s demise.

In a message on Friday morning, Baqeri said the late commander’s invaluable and sincere services with the aim of safeguarding the country’s national security and protecting the Islamic Republic of Iran will be undoubtedly remembered.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also said General Firouzabadi’s sincere and wise efforts during Iraq’s imposed war on Iran in the 1980s and the years he served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces will pave the way for the proud Iranian Armed Forces.

Baqeri and Salami expressed their condolences to Ayatollah Khamenei, the late general’s bereaved family and the commanders and personnel of the Armed Forces, and wished them patience to overcome his absence.