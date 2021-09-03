Hassan Firouzabadi, former Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, dies

TEHRAN – Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, former chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has died after some illness.

Firouzabadi, 70, held the top military post from 1989 to 2016.

Since 2016, he served as senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During Saddam Hussein's war against Iran in the 1980s, Firouzabadi served in positions such as deputy prime minister at the Khatam al-Anbia central headquarters, chief of the headquarters for rescue and treatment operations, head of the shelters and civil defense, commander of chemical, microbial, and atomic defense systems.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Firouzabadi as armed forces chief of staff on September 26, 1989, nearly more than a year after the imposed war against Iran ended.