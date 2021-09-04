Hosseini Khorasani named new member of Guardian Council

TEHRAN — In the wake of Sadegh Amoli Larijani’s resignation from his post as a Guardian Council member, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini Khorasani as a replacement.

In the decree issued late on Saturday, the Leader thanked Larijani for his services and wished success for Hosseini Khorasani.

Larijani had been a member of the council for 11 years.

The council consists of 12 members. Six of them – religious scholars - are appointed by Leader and six others – law experts, are named by Judiciary chief. Those nominated by Judiciary chief should be endorsed by the parliament.

