Baqeri to visit Pakistan on Tuesday

TEHRAN — Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of the Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday at the invitation of Pakistan’s Army Commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visit is set to expand the military-defense diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Baqeri is scheduled to meet with senior Pakistani political, military and security officials. He is leading a high-ranking military, security and defense delegation.

Meetings with the Prime Minister, Army Commander, Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other Pakistani military officials are on Baqeri's agenda during his stay in Islamabad.

The members of the high-ranking Iranian military delegation will visit the port city of Karachi in southern Pakistan and some military and naval centers of the neighboring country as part of their visit to Pakistan.

The current visit of Iran’s military delegation to its eastern neighbor marks a new stage in strengthening military, defense and security relations between the two important countries.

Considering the security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, political and military experts view the visit of high-ranking Iranian military team to Pakistan as important.

Baqeri's visit to Pakistan is considered very important in recent years due to the growing trend of defense, security and military relations between the two neighboring countries.

The visit marks the joint will of the Iranian and Pakistani military officials to enhance cooperation, develop security at the common border, stabilize the region, including a common vision for the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan, consult on Islamic world issues and a common commitment in the fight against terrorism and insecurity in the region.



