New nuclear talks must lead to practical lifting of sanctions, MP says

TEHRAN- A member of the Parliamentary Industries and Mines Committee says Iran must seek a practical lifting of the sanctions in the new nuclear talks.

“We must seek result-oriented negotiations, as a result of which the sanctions are lifted in reality and not on paper,” Ali Akbar Karimi said in an interview with the Fars news agency published on Sunday.

Iran announced on November 3 that it will resume the Vienna nuclear talks on November 29 with the aim of lifting the “unlawful and inhumane” sanctions on the Iranian nation.

The talks to revitalize the nuclear deal started in April during the last months of the Rouhani administration. Six rounds of talks were held until June. However, the talks were suspended as a new government came to power in Iran. The talks started as new U.S. President Joe Biden had said the U.S. is willing to rejoin the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The talks were highly expected to lead to the revitalization of the multilateral agreement. However, the U.S. team raised new issues, did not agree to lift all sanctions imposed during Trump’s presidency, and refused to give guarantees that the U.S. will not quit the agreement under a new administration.

"Based on the general and strategic policies of the country in recent years, our negotiations with the Western parties have been within the JCPOA framework and with the parties in the deal, not unilateral negotiations with the U.S. administration," explained Karimi, who represents the Arak and Komeijan constituency in the Parliament.

The parliamentarian added since the U.S. has withdrawn from the JCPOA, Washington’s participation in the nuclear negotiations is irrelevant, unless it confesses to its mistake for quitting the multilateral agreement and fulfils its obligations under the deal.

In this case, he added, it can be present in the composition of the parties in the JCPOA-related talks.

Karimi also stressed that the new round of the JCPOA-related negotiations should be based on the approach of dignity, wisdom and expediency.

With regard to the U.S. and Europeans sanctions against the Iranian nation, Tehran must seek result-oriented negotiations, as a result of which the sanctions are lifted in practice.

Referring to Iran's firm policy that it is necessary that all sides must honor their obligations under the JCPOA, the MP underlined: "As the Supreme Leader emphasized and the (parliamentary) strategic law on measures for lifting sanctions has stated, the negotiation environment must proceed in a way that the negotiating parties give serious guarantees for fulfilling their obligations, because Iran had earlier fulfilled its commitments, while the other parties, particularly the Americans, not only did not abide by their obligations, but after leaving the JCPOA they imposed new sanctions on Iran."

Therefore, he said, in the forthcoming negotiations, sufficient guarantees must be made for the lifting of illegal and oppressive sanctions, and after the verification, Iran will fulfill its obligations.