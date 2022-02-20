Iranian parliament asks Raisi not to sign any deal with U.S., E3 without guarantees

TEHRAN - 250 Iranian parliamentarians have written a letter asking President Ebrahim Raisi to fully observe the red lines of the Iranian nation in signing any agreement with the U.S. and the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany in reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the JCPOA.

The letter, which was read out at the open session of the Majlis (parliament) on Sunday, asks the president that Iran must receive the “necessary guarantees” for a full removal of sanctions, including those under CAATSA and ISA, and that the U.S. must no leave the nuclear deal again.

The text of the letter is as follows:

Iran's negotiations on the lifting of oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation have reached a critical point.

We as the representatives of the people of Iran, while thanking you for your active and honorable diplomacy and the negotiating team, draw your attention and also the attention of the negotiating officials to the following points:

The tyrannical and terrorist U.S. government as well as the three European countries, as the weak followers of the United States, have shown that they are hellbent to use any possible means to harm the interests of the Iranian people over the past eight years in violation of all laws.

They also imposed medical sanctions against the Iranian nation in violation of all global rules, and based on this we should learn from the past experiences and not sign any agreement with those that violated their obligations without obtaining the necessary guarantees by putting the interests of the Iranian nation as the red line.

The terrorist government of the United States and other Western countries that have broken their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal must ensure that they will not leave the JCPOA again.

The U.S. regime and other JCPOA members must commit themselves not to use the snapback mechanism.

The U.S. regime and the three European countries must give assurances to the Iranian people to lift sanctions against the Iranian people which are under the false nuclear, terrorism, missile and human rights pretexts, including lifting sanctions related to CAATSA, CAATSA U-turn and ISA (Iran Sanctions Act).

The United States and other JCPOA parties must first fulfill their obligations regarding the sanctions, and after Iran’s verification, take steps to fulfill their other obligations.

According to Article 7 of the Law on Strategic Actions to Lift Sanctions approved by the Majlis, the government is obliged to report to the Majlis on the fulfillment of Western obligations in lifting sanctions, especially oil and banking sanctions and the return of export income via the banking system without any problems, and if approved by the Majlis, the legislative branch may take steps to reduce the nuclear commitments.