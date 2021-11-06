‘Tehran-Baku diplomacy at its peak’

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed bilateral relations in a telephone conversation on November 6.

Bayramov first inquired about the health situation of the Iran’s top diplomat and wished for his immediate recovery.

Recalling the brotherhood and close relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amir Abdollahian noted that in recent months the parties that do not like good relations between the two countries had become active, causing some misunderstandings.

“We can now move towards further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” Amir Abdollahian added.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister stated that others should not be allowed to misuse the misunderstandings between the two countries.

He stressed that any misunderstanding should be resolved in a friendly and fraternal environment and Baku is ready to expand relations.

Bilateral trade relations and the appointment of a representative in the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries were among the other issues discussed in the phone conversation.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that Iran strongly supports regional formats, including the 3+3 format, and believes that regional problems can be resolved through intra-regional mechanisms.

3+3 is referred to the Iran-Russia-Turkey + Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia regional setting.

