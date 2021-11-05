Ambassador consults Azerbaijani officials

TEHRAN— Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the Iranian ambassador to Baku, consulted with Azeri officials on Friday.

In separate meetings, Mousavi met with the Chairman of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs.

The diplomat discussed bilateral relations as well as cooperation in international organizations with the Azeri officials.

Tehran-Baku relationship is improving after some tensions over transit of goods from Iran to Armenia.

