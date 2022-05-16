Iranian, Greek top diplomats hold phone call

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke over the phone on Saturday on bilateral issues and the latest status of Iran sanctions talks in Vienna.

During the call, the Iranian top diplomat mentioned the two countries' numerous opportunities to deepen trade and economic cooperation, as well as the need to safeguard long-standing bilateral ties from the influence of some third parties.

Amir Abdollahian also discussed the current developments in the Vienna talks, emphasizing Iran's desire to secure a good and durable agreement.

The Greek foreign minister, for his part, emphasized the importance of relations between Tehran and Athens, as well as the need to maintain high-level interactions between the two nations.

The two sides then emphasized the need to continue cooperation in international forums, citing Iran-Greece historical ties.

On the advice of European Union foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, the eighth round of the Vienna talks on lifting sanctions, which began on December 27, 2021, entered a third phase on March 11, 2022, when the negotiators went to their capitals for political deliberations.

Borrell’s deputy Enrique Mora visited Tehran last week to re-energize the talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA as well as the U.S.



