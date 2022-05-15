FM briefed about situation of Iranians in Qatar

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Tehran’s ambassador to Doha on Sunday to get briefed about the situation of Iranian nationals living in Qatar, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Ambassador Hamidreza Dehghani Poudeh presented a comprehensive report to the foreign minister about his mission with regard to the ties between Iran and Qatar, especially providing services to those who want to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well as the situation of Iranians living in Qatar and their conditions and employment there.

During the meeting, the foreign minister referred to the importance of the policy of good neighborliness and underscored the necessity of implementing the agreements made during meetings between high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian also gave some instructions regarding links with Iranians in Qatar and providing appropriate consular services.

Following the good neighborliness policy of Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani paid a visit to Tehran on Thursday.

After a meeting, the two heads of states participated in a joint press conference.

“During our talks, we discussed major regional issues, especially the issue of Yemen,” Iran’s president said. “We emphasized that the blockade of Yemen must end and Yemenis must be allowed to decide the fate of their country,” Raisi added.

Another topic that Raisi discussed with the Emir of Qatar was the situation in Afghanistan. The Iranian president stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would represent all groups and political factions in order to achieve sustainable security in the country.

According to Raisi, the two leaders also stressed the need to liberate the occupied Al-Quds, ending the terrible siege on Gaza as well as Israel's atrocities against Palestinians.

Raisi also stated that Iran and Qatar put emphasis on expanding ties in all areas, including politics, business, commerce, culture, tourism, and energy.

Other topics discussed with the Emir of Qatar were joint investment and fulfillment of mutual agreements achieved during Raisi's visit to Qatar in February.

According to Iran's president, the visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran will mark a watershed moment in the two nations' ties and will play a critical role in increasing regional and international collaboration.

During their talks, the two leaders addressed important concerns as well comprehensive collaboration in all spheres, according to the Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim also said the two parties agreed that negotiation is the best way to solve the pressing problems in the region.

“The existing problems in the region must be settled through constructive dialogue,” he said, adding that the two sides also discussed the ongoing situation in Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

