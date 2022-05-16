Iran FM visits UAE to pay respect to late leader Sheikh Khalifa

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Abu Dhabi on Monday to pay tribute to the United Arab Emirates’ late ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is planning to travel to the Emirates today," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news briefing.

On Friday, Amir Abdollahian expressed condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa in a message to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Khatibzadeh also welcomed the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the country’s new president.

Iran and the UAE have taken steps repair ties affected by the years-long war in Yemen and other regional issues.