Iran, UAE FMs discuss issues of mutual interest

TEHRAN – The top diplomats of Iran and the United Arab Emirates spoke over the phone and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have in a telephone conversation discussed the most important issues of mutual interest and also the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed that the foreign policy of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration gives priority to ties with neighbors.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed pleasure that relations between the two countries are expanding and called for the resolution of some consular problems faced by Iranian expatriates in the UAE including Iranian schools there.

The top Iranian diplomat then spoke to his Emirati counterpart about the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks.

Amir Abdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has showed good will and seriousness about reaching a robust and lasting deal with the other sides and that “my colleagues are carefully and rapidly studying the proposed draft deal and preparing a response."

During the telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also referred to the importance of ties with Iran for the UAE, declaring readiness to expand economic and trade cooperation with Tehran. He added that the UAE is prepared to hold bilateral economic and consular meetings with Iran.

The Emirati foreign minister then extended warm greetings from the UAE president Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president. He expressed hope that he will travel to Tehran in the near future.

Amir Abdollahian also extended the Iranian president’s greetings to Sheikh Zayed in the meeting with the UAE foreign minister.

The UAE foreign ministry also issued a statement about the phone call. “During the conversation, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations and ways to push them forward and enhance them in the common interest of the two neighbouring countries and the region,” the statement said.

It added, “They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.”

The statement concluded, “Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries in a way that will consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve the aspiration of their people for development and prosperity.”

In August, the UAE announced that it will dispatch an ambassador to Iran. In line with the UAE efforts to mend ties with Iran and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador, the UAE Foreign Ministry announced on that Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi has been appointed as the new Abu Dhabi envoy to Tehran.

A phone call was made in this regard on July 26 between the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The UAE Ambassador to Tehran will resume his duties in the coming days, according to a statement by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

“This comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with diplomatic norms governing bilateral relations,” the statement added.

The ministry also confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the UAE embassy in Iran “to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.”

Iran and the UAE has been working in the past few months to upgrade their ties.