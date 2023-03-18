Iran’s top security official to visit Iraq

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is set to travel to Iraq, after visiting China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iraq is Iran’s second trading partner. Iran’s trade with Iraq stands at $10 billion and maintaining this volume of trade requires addressing some “security challenges” imposed on the relations between the two countries, accelerating economic agreements, and facilitating banking cooperation, IRNA said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had said that Shamkhani would pay a visit to Iraq.

Amir Abdollahian implied that the visits by Shamkhani to the United Arab Emirates and Iraq were done in full coordination with the foreign ministry.

“The trips by Admiral Shamkhani to the UAE and Iraq are being done within the existing security framework. They are not a new phenomenon. A representative from the foreign ministry is accompanying him during the visits,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He added, “There is coordination in foreign policy. Everything is within the framework of the establishment and is under the supervision of the president. Enemies should know that there is no disagreement.”

Shamkhani paid a visit to the UAE on Thursday and met with several Emirati leaders, including President Mohammad bin Zayed, UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed, and ruler of Dubai Mohammad bin Rashed.

Iran’s top security official and the UAE president reviewed the latest regional and international developments, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Referring to the enhanced politico-economic relations between Iran and the UAE, Shamkhani said that the two countries can take major steps in expanding mutual cooperation and boosting neighborhood diplomacy.