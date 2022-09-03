UAE ambassador returned to Iran: Emirati academic

TEHRAN – An influential Emirati academic has claimed that the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates has returned to Iran.

The academic, Abdulkhaleq Abdullah, who is said to have been an advisor to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, said on Twitter that UAE Ambassador Saif al-Zaabi has returned to Iran.

“His Excellency Saif al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador, has returned to Tehran to carry out his work and open a new page in the relations between the UAE and Iran,” Abdullah said. “His Excellency goes to a difficult capital on an even more difficult diplomatic mission.”

Abdullah also called on Iran to accord the UAE ambassador a good reception and facilitate his mission.

Abdullah’s remarks came after a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have in a telephone conversation discussed the most important issues of mutual interest and also the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed that the foreign policy of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration gives priority to ties with neighbors.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed pleasure that relations between the two countries are expanding and called for the resolution of some consular problems faced by Iranian expatriates in the UAE including Iranian schools there.

The top Iranian diplomat then spoke to his Emirati counterpart about the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks.

Amir Abdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown good will and seriousness about reaching a robust and lasting deal with the other sides and that “my colleagues are carefully and rapidly studying the proposed draft deal and preparing a response."

During the telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also referred to the importance of ties with Iran for the UAE, declaring readiness to expand economic and trade cooperation with Tehran. He added that the UAE is prepared to hold bilateral economic and consular meetings with Iran.

The Emirati foreign minister then extended warm greetings from the UAE president Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president. He expressed hope that he will travel to Tehran in the near future.

Amir Abdollahian also extended the Iranian president’s greetings to Sheikh Zayed in the meeting with the UAE foreign minister.

The UAE foreign ministry also issued a statement about the phone call. “During the conversation, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations and ways to push them forward and enhance them in the common interest of the two neighbouring countries and the region,” the statement said.

It added, “They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.”

The statement concluded, “Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries in a way that will consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve the aspiration of their people for development and prosperity.”

