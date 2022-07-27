Iran FM discusses Jeddah summit with regional counterparts

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has begun a series of regional consultations following the July 16 Jeddah summit, making some calls to his Emirati and Kuwaiti counterparts.

Amir Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held talks on the phone over the trend of the expansion of ties as well as some regional and international issues late on Tuesday.

The foreign minister referred to the positive view of the high-ranking Iranian and UAE officials on bilateral relations, saying Tehran

welcomes new steps to boost ties.

He also warned the presence of the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf will cause instability and insecurity, adding that Tel Aviv made an effort to turn the Jeddah summit into a regional crisis but thanks to the forethought of the participating countries, issues of regional cooperation, progress and security were underlined at the meeting.

Iran’s top diplomat further touched on the sanctions-removal talks, saying that the European Union is doing its utmost so that the talks will pay off, noting that Iran is serious about reaching a good and lasting outcome.

During the conversation, the UAE foreign minister noted that expansion of ties will serve the best interests of Riyadh and Tehran in line with the interests of the two “brotherly nations” and realizing the goals of the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed went on to say that promoting the level of political ties is necessary as it would facilitate strengthening ties.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE Presidential Advisor, has said the UAE is planning to send an ambassador to Tehran.

The Emirati foreign minister said, “We have zero doubt that not only we can make bilateral ties warm again but also we are able to open new horizons in ties, especially at a time when we are facing numerous challenges in the region, including environmental and climate challenges,” according to the Iranian foreign ministry website.

Abdullah bin Zayed added that countless economic opportunities are available to both nations that can be used optimally.

According to the top Emirati diplomat, bilateral visits by officials, businesspeople and experts of Iran and the UAE will be much of an impact to this end.

“For us, peace, stability as well as the good and dignity of Iran, as a neighbor and brother, is highly important, because this will also have a positive effect on our own country and we hope that in the future, we will be able to take longer strides in expanding relations between the two countries”, the UAE foreign minister said.

FM consults with Kuwaiti counterpart ahead of impending visit to Kuwait

Later on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah held consultations over the phone about the process of consolidating bilateral ties, regional and international events including the Jeddah conference.

Amir Abdollahian also briefed the Kuwaiti foreign minister about the nuclear talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran ahead of his impending visit to Kuwait.

During their negotiations, the two top diplomats referred to the growing trend of bilateral ties and underlined the need to expand ties more than ever before.

During the conversation, Amir Abdollahian also welcomed the launching of specialized committees between Iran and Kuwait, saying they will help advance cooperation.

Iran warmly shakes the hands of friends and neighbors

Iran’s top diplomat also invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Tehran.

He underlined that Kuwait, alongside other neighboring countries, has a positive view on bolstering regional ties, and Iran “warmly shakes the hands of its friends and neighbors as well”.

Amir Abdollahian further condemned some efforts to portray the Jeddah summit as anti-Iran gathering.

However, he said, Iran is pleased that the meeting got nowhere thanks to the prudence of regional countries.

According to the foreign minister, regional countries showed that the issue of Palestine is a priority for the Muslim world and no country in the region can ignore the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Concluding his remarks, Amir Abdollahian also said Iran hopes the U.S. side will adopt a realistic approach so that the nuclear negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA - will reach an outcome.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic abides by its commitments and urges the U.S. to be realistic so that a good, robust and lasting deal will be possible.

For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister al-Sabah thanked Iran’s initiative aimed at expanding ties with regional countries.

He underlined the necessity of expanding relations between Tehran and Kuwait more than ever before.

Reiterating that Kuwait’s political leadership has always sought to strengthen ties with Iran, Kuwait’s top diplomat noted that the appointment of a new Kuwaiti ambassador to Tehran is in line with this goal.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat further pointed to a visit by Iran’s environment chief to Kuwait and talks between the two sides on the issue of dust storms, saying such meetings can resolve issues of common concern through cooperation.

Nasser al-Sabah also spoke about the summit in Jeddah, rejecting the speculations prior to the meeting that it had anti-Iran goals on its agenda.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat underlined that the regional leaders in their remarks at the summit underscored the need to establish and maintain good relations with Iran.

