Iran FM to attend parliamentary session

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will attend a hearing session hosted by parliament next week.

Amir Abdollahian will answer 15 questions prepared by a number of lawmakers on a variety of issues related to Iran’s foreign affairs.

The session comes two weeks after Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani briefed lawmakers on foreign policy issues.

Bagheri attended the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee where he outlined the Islamic Republic's regional and international policies and answered questions from MPs, according to the foreign ministry.

Bagheri Kani pointed to the regional and international developments and described “seizing opportunities" as a signature characteristic of Iran's diplomacy. He said in Tehran's neighborhood policy, ties with neighbors have no limits and all potentials must be tapped so that "maximum interaction with neighbors" will pave the ground for "lasting and long-term economic bonds between regional countries."

Bagheri Kani referred to the exposure of the fundamental weaknesses of unilateralism and grave political and economic challenges faced by the U.S. as Washington struggles to retain its global hegemony.

Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Council and possibly BRICS will significantly promote the strategic power and the geostrategic standing of multilateralism, he pointed out.

The deputy foreign minister further spoke about the U.S. president's failure to achieve the goals of his regional tour, stressing that arranging the Astana summit in Tehran just a few days after Biden's failed trip to West Asia was a sign of Iran's diplomatic prudence and the symbol of the superiority of the Islamic Republic's discourse of regional interaction.

After the meeting, Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the parliamentary committee, offered more details of the meeting. He said that the lawmakers in the committee meeting stressed the need to obtain sufficient guarantees from the U.S. in the event of a return to the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

