Iran FM receives Nelson Mandela’s grandson in Tehran

TEHRAN- On Tuesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian received Nelson Mandela’s grandson.

Mandla Mandela had visited Iran to receive the Islamic Human Rights Award.

Amir Abdollahian praised Nelson Mandela for his work to advance Iran-South Africa relations as well as his unwavering support for the Palestinian people, who are subject to oppression.

Nelson Mandela's positions and the South African Congress Party's policy for the Palestinians' values are notable, the senior Iranian diplomat remarked.

In his talks with Mandela’s grandson, Amir Abdollahian also said it is necessary to create parliamentary friendship group between the legislatures of the two countries.

For his part, Mandla Mandela said Iranians remind him of his beloved grandfather. He also appreciated the cordial and personal hospitality of the Iranian authorities.

He stated that the Islamic Revolution was highly motivating for South Africa.

Mandla Mandela also said at the African National Congress (ANC) party’s 52nd general assembly, representatives unanimously requested that South Africa reduce relations with Israel, and that the ANC along with Algeria and a number of other African countries opposed Israel's membership in the African Union.

He added Palestinians’ protest against the Zionist regime, which is a symbol of apartheid, is extremely important.

Mandela's grandson also stressed the importance of increasing mutual collaboration with Iran.

Mandla’s grandfather, Nelson Mandela, was champion of the fight against apartheid. Mandela is greatly admired in the world for his non-violent struggle against racial discrimination. He was put behind bars for 27 years by the apartheid regime that was ruling South Africa. He was released from prison in February 1990.

In May 1994, Mandela was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected President. True to his promise, Mandela stepped down in 1999 after one term as president. He never answered racism with racism. His life is an inspiration to all who are oppressed and deprived.

Mandela retired from politics in 1999, but remained a global advocate for peace and social justice until his death in December 2013.