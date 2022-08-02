Iran’s red lines must be fully taken into account, Amir Abdollahian insists

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has reiterated that Iran’s red lines must be fully respected in any possible nuclear deal with the West.

Commenting on the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, Amir Abdollahian said, “It is very important to us that our red line be fully taken into account in the deal that would be made.”



“I want to reiterate once again that we are serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting deal. If the American side behaves realistically and shows the necessary flexibility in the possible negotiations, reaching a deal will not be out of reach,” he said, according to Fars News.

Similarly, the chief negotiator of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, has said that Tehran is ready to conclude the talks. “We are ready to conclude the talks in a short period of time, if the other side is ready for a similar action,” Bagheri Kani said.

The U.S. has not paid heed to Iran’s calls for a deal and has moved to tighten sanctions on Iran. On Monday, the U.S Treasury Department announced new sanctions on foreign firms it alleged are assisting Iran with selling its oil products.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the White House’s addiction to sanctions and its use of them as a tool is a symbol of Washington’s arrogant system and a change of administrations in the country doesn’t change their policy.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added that the Biden administration officials have repeatedly called Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” as a failed and futile policy but in practice they have continued the same policy and even expanded it to the extent that they do not give up these useless and destructive measures even at a time when efforts are underway to resume the talks over a return to the JCPOA.

He underscored that firstly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will give an “immediate, firm and decisive response” to the White House’s insistence on pressing ahead with the imposition of sanctions, and, secondly, it will take all necessary measures to neuter the possible adverse impact of such sanctions on trade and the Iranian economy.

