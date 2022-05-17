Iran FM meets new UAE leader

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who had visited Abu Dhabi on Monday to pay respect to the deceased UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed, met with the country’s new leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

After meeting the new president of the United Arab Emirates, the Iranian foreign minister said a new page has opened in relations between Iran and the UAE. Amir Abdollahian also said good relations among neighbors will disappoint the adversaries.

“A new page is opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Emirates,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted in Persian.

“We warmly shake hands with our neighbors. The warmth of the neighbors' relations will disappoint the enemies of the region,” he underscored.

The visit by Amir Abdollahian is regarded the highest-level trip by an Iranian official to the UAE in recent months.

Iran's senior diplomat paid his respects to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who died on Friday at the age of 73 after battling disease for a long time.

Tehran has also hailed the appointment of Mohammed bin Zayed as the new ruler of the Persian Gulf state.

On Monday, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his appointment as president of the United Arab Emirates, and expressed optimism that the two nations' ties would grow to serve mutual interests.

Raisi said he believes that mutual connections will be strengthened wisely to the best interests of the two nations.

In November, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, stated the two nations had decided to launch a new chapter in bilateral ties.

President Raisi also stated in August that Iran is committed to expand relations with the UAE.



