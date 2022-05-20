Indian FM invites Amir Abdollahian to New Delhi

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke on the phone on Friday morning with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs.

The two chief diplomats reportedly discussed the most important issues on the agenda of the two countries, as well as some issues of common concern in the regional and international arena.

Referring to the good relations between Tehran and New Delhi, Iran’s foreign minister said that Tehran attaches special importance to relations with India.

Amir Abdollahian added, “Cooperation between the two countries in the direction of comprehensive development and expansion, as well as interactions and consultations on regional and international issues are indicators of growing relations.”

Jaishankar referred to the good level of relations and cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that this cooperation would be enhanced in various fields.

The foreign minister also invited his Iranian counterpart to travel to visit India to consult with high-ranking Indian officials, a suggestion which was welcomed by Amir Abdollahian.

Relations between Tehran and New Delhi and the development of political, economic, cultural, and tourism relations, developments in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Ukraine, and the ongoing negotiations to lift sanctions were also among the topics of consultation between the two countries.

