Tehran says has a distinct view on relations with South Africa

TEHRAN — South Africa’s Deputy Foreign Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini who has visited Tehran, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat referred to friendly ties between the two countries and said the Islamic Republic sees no limit to ties with South Africa, adding the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, in particular, aims to expand ties with countries on the African continent.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran has a distinct view on relations with South Africa.

He added that the two nations have very good capacities to sharply increase their ties and that the 15th meeting of their joint commission this year in Pretoria will be important in that regard.

Amir Abdollahian also thanked South Africa’s policy toward West Asia, appreciating the country’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

For her part, Dlamini, who heads a delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-South Africa political consultative committee, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet Amir Abdollahian.

She expressed hope that during the meeting of the political consultative committee good and constructive talks will be held over different issues, a roadmap would be drawn up for ties between Iran and South African, and both sides will witness an expansion of ties more than ever before.

