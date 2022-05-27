Iran and Pakistan foreign ministers hold talks in Switzerland

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Thursday.

Amir Abdollahian and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Referring to the need to increase trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, the two foreign ministers agreed on a rigorous effort to boost cooperation in various fields, including recreational and pilgrimage tourism, energy, transportation and transit.

The two top diplomats also discussed Tehran and Islamabad’s close political consultations on Afghanistan, developments on the Indian subcontinent, and some other regional and international issues.

Amir Abdollahian also extended his official invitation to Zardari to visit Tehran.

During the meeting, Zardari thanked Iran for sending a firefighting aircraft to the affected areas of Pakistan and welcomed the invitation of Amir Abdollahian to travel to Tehran.

“Delighted to meet @Amirabdolahian. Reaffirmed resolve to strengthen ties particularly to enhance trade &investments. Thanked him for support on #Kashmir & assistance extinguishing forest fire in #Balochistan. people of Iran & Pakistan are destined to achieve peace & prosperity IA,” Zardari tweeted.

