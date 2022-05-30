Iranian FM, BSEC chief talk about improving collaboration

TEHRAN- Iran's foreign minister met with the secretary-general of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) on Sunday in Tehran to explore bilateral cooperation.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister, congratulated the BSEC on its 30th anniversary, highlighting the vast potential for collaboration between Iran and the BSEC, as well as Iran's transit and energy capabilities.

The top Iranian diplomat said the international conference, titled "Iran and the 30-year-old BSEC: Prospects for Cooperation", has created a chance to explore areas of cooperation between Iran and the BSEC.

The conference was held in Tehran on Monday.

He also mentioned the completion of the trans-regional Persian Gulf–Black Sea transport corridor agreement, expressing the hope that the signing of the document and the implementation of the corridor would pave the way for positive developments in trade and transit cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the BSEC.

For his part, BSEC Secretary-General Lazar Comanescu thanked the Iranian foreign minister for the meeting as well as for hosting the BSEC international conference.

He identified Iran as one of the BSEC's most active "dialogue partners" and stated that the groundwork for larger and greater collaboration will be created in the wake of today's session.

Comanescu also gave a summary on BSEC efforts over the last three decades, highlighting the negative consequences of the Ukraine situation on current BSEC initiatives.

Regarding Iran's attempts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the senior Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Tehran's efforts and willingness to deepen cooperation with the BSEC, and wished success for the Tehran-hosted summit.