Amir Abdollahian: Iran to send team to S. Arabia to facilitate Hajj pilgrimage

TEHRAN— Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Sunday that a Foreign Ministry team has been tasked to facilitate Hajj pilgrimage by Iranian citizens.

“The Consular and Iranian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dedicated all its capacity to facilitate the Hajj pilgrimage for the pilgrims and the executive officials of the pilgrimage from the beginning to the end of their departure,” Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with officials from the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting issues related to sending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform the 145th Hajj ritual were discussed.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the efforts of the Foreign Ministry at various levels to facilitate the departure of Iranian pilgrims for this year's Hajj and to participate in this great divine ritual.

Iran’s top diplomat also stated that the ministry under his leadership will send a consular delegation to Saudi Arabia for this purpose.

Amir Abdollahian expressed the hope that this year's ritual would be glorious and peaceful with the help of Saudi officials.

